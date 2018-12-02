Men’s Hockey Falls In Top 10 Battle

GENESEO, N.Y. – The nationally-ranked Oswego State men’s ice hockey team dropped a conference matchup on the road against No. 2/2 Geneseo on Saturday night.

Oswego – currently ranked sixth and eighth in the two national polls – had a stellar performance from goalie David Richer despite the loss

THE BASICS

Result: Geneseo 3, Oswego 0

Location: Ira S. Wilson Arena — Geneseo, N.Y.

Records: Geneseo 11-1-1 (4-1-0 SUNYAC) | Oswego 5-2-0 (3-2-0 SUNYAC)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Richer stopped 31 Geneseo shots on goal over 60 minutes, his third-highest single-game save total in two years as a Laker.

The junior’s 31 denials is also a new season-high, 11 more than his highest mark coming into Saturday.

He allowed just one goal in 5-on-5 situations and stood on his head routinely to keep the Lakers within striking distance throughout the tilt.

The Knights were able to score a goal in each of the three periods, including bookending the middle-period’s even-strength tally with power-play goals in the first and third frames.

Special teams proved to be a difference maker, as Geneseo cashed in on two of its four power-play chances while the Lakers were unsuccessful on three extra-man opportunities.

Oswego did own an advantage in face-off wins, nabbing possession 26 times to Geneseo’s 22.

Of the Lakers’ 17 shots-on goal, Travis Broughman, Max Novick and Michael Gillespie combined for more than half with three apiece.

WHAT’S NEXT

Oswego will host the Potsdam Bears at 7 p.m. on Friday to jump start Whiteout Weekend.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...