Mexico Academy And Central School District Responds To School Shut-Down

MEXICO – The Mexico Academy and Central School District has sent the following letter to its community regarding the temporary school shut-down.

Dear MACS Staff and Families,

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup has ordered the closure of K-12 schools March 16 until April 14 to slow or reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in Oswego County. Legislature Chairman Weatherup has declared a local State of Emergency, but stresses this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution.

“There is currently no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oswego County,” Legislature Chairman Weatherup said. “Because both travel-related cases and community contact transmission has occurred within New York State, Oswego County is being proactive in addressing the threat that COVID-19 poses to the health and welfare of its citizens.”

Upon this directive, Mexico Academy and Central School District, will be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 until April 14, 2020. This closing includes all school-related activities including sports and other extracurricular activities.

All staff will continue to report tomorrow as planned for our Superintendents Conference Day. Staff reporting will change for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 until April 14, 2020. These changes will be communicated in detail tomorrow.

A more detailed communication for families regarding picking up items at the school, meals for students who receive free or reduced lunches, social supports, remote instruction and other operational procedures will be emailed and posted on our district website in the near future.

All events hosted by an outside organization on the MACS campus beginning now are canceled or postponed.

The Oswego County Health Department and school leaders will review this situation on a week-to-week basis. We will continue to provide you with updates as they develop.

Sincerely,

Sean C. Bruno

Superintendent of Schools

