MINETTO – Sean Stevens is a Libertarian candidate for Minetto Town Supervisor.

He has a simple platform – to bring back a sense of community and to fix the lack of accountability by the town’s employees and elected officials.

There is a final meet and greet plus Salvation Army food drop-off October 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Tiny Tot park next to Minetto Town Hall.

Any questions or comments can be emailed to [email protected]

