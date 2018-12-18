‘Misfit Toys’ Visit OCO Open House

MEXICO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities welcomed some misfit toys during its recent open house.

Held in conjunction with the Christmas in Mexico celebration, the open house welcomed visitors to OCO’s Nutrition Services kitchen in Mexico.

Community members were treated to variety of tasty treats including Nutrition Services’ famous mac and cheese and were able to tour the facility and see where OCO cooks and prepares meals for its Dining and Activities Centers and its home delivered meals program.

The open house served as the official kickoff to OCO’s participation in the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event, a collaboration with the National Meals on Wheels Association and Subaru to increase awareness of OCO Nutrition Services and raise funds for its home delivered meals program and it Dining and Activities Centers.

OCO, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

To learn more about the Subaru Share the Love event visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica/sharethelove

