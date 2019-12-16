Money, Money, Money!

To The Editor:

The date was December 12, the place was the Oswego County Legislative meeting.

At that meeting there was a resolution renewing the contract with OCO for transportation to the nutrition sites though out the county for the county senior citizens.

The transportation is two times a week for some sites and once a week for others.

I requested an amendment to the resolution asking for transportation to increase at each site.

Let me point out that this is the same legislative body that approved $495,000 for a parking lot in Mexico for the Taj Mahal (DSS).

To increase the parking there by 70 parking spaces (cost per space is $7,071).

Also, this is the same legislative body that approved the purchase of an airport hanger for $800,000 that will hold up to 4 Jet planes (cost per plane is $200,000).

Then they also were going to approve raises for themselves and all department heads, in the amount of $275,000.

That is 25 legislators and somewhere around 15 department heads (cost is an average of $6,875 – Now the legislature only makes up $10,000 of that money).

My request was for an increase of $168,000 for 2,500 additional riders for the year (cost would be $67.20 per rider).

The increases were as follows:

Fulton would increase by 2 times a week for a total of 4 times.

Central Square would increase by 2 times a week for a total of 3 times.

Hannibal would increase by 2 times a week for a total of 3 times.

Mexico would increase by 1 time a week for a total of 2 times.

Parish would increase by 2 times a week for a total of 3 times.

Phoenix would increase by 1 times a week for a total of 3 times.

Lacona would increase by 2 times a week for a total of 3 times.

I pointed out that seniors need nutrition and socialization for a healthy lifestyle.

I asked how many in the crowed only ate once or twice a week.

There were no hands raised.

I told them yet that is what they are saying is all we need to feed and help socialize the seniors in our county.

I pointed out over and over again that the main function of government is to supply a service to the taxpayers.

Transportation to the nutrition sites was a service to one of our treasured groups.

When it came time for a vote on my amendment, the vote was all 18 Republican legislators voted NO and the 5 Democrats voted YES.

So there is money for a parking Lot , money for an airport hanger, money for raises, but not a dime more to increase the services for the senior citizens.

These are the people you elected.

Watch the video of this legislative meeting on YouTube.

Type in the search bar “Oswego County Legislature” go to the December 12 meeting.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Oswego County Legislator 25th District

