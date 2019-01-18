More than 1,500 Students Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY — A total of 1,584 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
Finella Campanino of Phoenix
Jordyn Fradenburgh of Hannibal
Erin Gilmore of Lycoming
Katherine Martinez of Hannibal
Erin Meehan of Oswego
Celeste Raponi of Fulton
Michelle Sharkey of Oswego
