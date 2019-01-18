More than 1,500 Students Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY — A total of 1,584 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Finella Campanino of Phoenix

Jordyn Fradenburgh of Hannibal

Erin Gilmore of Lycoming

Katherine Martinez of Hannibal

Erin Meehan of Oswego

Celeste Raponi of Fulton

Michelle Sharkey of Oswego

Located in the Leatherstocking Region of New York State, SUNY Oneonta is a mid-size, public, liberal arts and sciences college with a pre-professional focus.

The college enrolls approximately 6,000 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificates and degrees.

Like this: Like Loading...