Music Hall Launches its 42nd Season in September with the Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego Music Hall launches its 2019-20 season featuring the gifted and immensely talented Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ on September 14.

Also debuting in September will be the Hook Songwriter Series, featuring Tim Herron, Music by Millie and J. Schnitt sharing the stage on September 20.

The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

National Stage

The Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ has become especially popular among music enthusiasts who appreciate the refreshing new energy that the group brings to various classic jazz standards and ballads that have stood the test of time.

The group offers the listener a ‘swingin’ sound that is smooth, sweet, and in the groove.

It is also quite obvious that the band genuinely enjoys performing and will naturally develop a friendly rapport with their audience. They received a SAMMY award nomination for their 2007 CD which was recorded as a trio.

Usually performing as a small combo, the Music Hall will bring the full swingtet to the stage, comprised of Central New York favorites— Joe Ferlo on guitar; Mike Solazzo, upright bass; Joe Cortini, drums; Bill Palange, trombone; and Anthony Joseph on clarinet and vocals.

Their program will include jazz standards and ballads from the Great American Songbook of Jazz, with a special tribute to the music of Syracuse native Jimmy Van Heusen.

To hear a video clip on YouTube or get more information, consult the Facebook fan page: Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ musician/band.

Shows start at 7:30 pm and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage and Hook concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St.in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $13 (advance sale) to $28 at the door. Hook events are $12. Children 16 and younger are half price and younger than 5 are free.

Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

The venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, hot and cold beverages, and desserts are available for purchase.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception more than 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service.

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: [email protected]

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State

Legislature.

2019-20 Music Hall Events Calendar / All Stages

2019 Fall Season

9/14 Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ $15-18

Meet and Greet Reception 6:30

9/20 The Hook Songwriter Series

Tim Heron, Music by Millie, J. Schnitt $12

10/4 Open Mic Friday $2

10/5 Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters $15-18

10/18 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host $2

10/19 Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys $16-19

10/25 The Hook Songwriter Series

Mark Wahl, Steve Watson, Taylor Ricks $12

11/1 Open Mic Friday $2

11/2 The New McKrells – $16-19 Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance Pre-Show Meet & Greet Reception 6:30

11/15 Open Mic Friday $2

11/16 Mike Powell / John McConnell opens $13-16

11/22 The Hook Songwriter Series

Irv Lyons Jr., Bryan Dickenson, JoAnne Sherwood $12

12/6 Open Mic Friday $2

12/7 Sultans of String Christmas Caravan w/Special Guest Rebecca Campbell $25-28

2020 Winter-Spring Season

1/11 Gangstagrass $17-20

1/25 Matt Nakoa $13-16

2/7 Open Mic Friday $2

2/8 The Faux Paws $15-18

2/21 Open Mic Friday $2

2/22 Karen Savoca & Pete Hietzman $14-17 Annual Meeting 4:00 – Pot Luck Dinner 5:15 – Show 7:30

2/28 The Hook Songwriter Series Taryn Surprenant, TBD, TBD $12

3/6 Open Mic Friday $2

3/7 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason $17-20

3/20 Open Mic Friday $2 SAT 3/21 RPR $16-19

4/3 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host $2

4/4 The Cadleys w/Guest Mark Wahl $13-16

4/17 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host $2

4/18 Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio $13-16

4/24 The Hook Songwriter Series Scott Cook, Gina Holsopple, TBD $12

5/1 Open Mic Friday – $2

5/2 Ruddy Well Band $13-16

5/16 Season Finale w/Emerging Artist Showcase $15 / Members Free Show starts 5 w/Sunset Reception Dinner Buffet $12 (optional)

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...