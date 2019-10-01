Music Hall To Feature Red Hot Bluegrass of Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters

OSWEGO – Another great season of national level performers is under way this fall at the Oswego Music Hall when the bluegrass sound of Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters takes to the national stage on October 5.

The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

The powerhouse duo of Amy Gallatin and renowned resophonic guitarist Roger

Williams, 20- and 40-year veterans of the New England music scene, joined forces a

few years ago to explore their mutual love of country standards, served up with an

acoustic treatment in the bluegrass vein.

The result is a toe-tapping blend of heartfelt

vocals, soaring harmonies and red-hot picking, traditional yet modern and distinct.

Find more information at http://amygallatin.com/.

“Amy’s vocals, with the power and tone of her voice, are tempered by Roger’s

baritone which has been sanded smooth by cigarettes and, shall we say, maturity. The

song selections are perfect, the harmonies glorious, the sentiments wonderfully maudlin

(like any good old country song),” Americana radio host Ed McKeon.

Concert tickets are $18 ($15 advance sale).

Children 16 and younger are half price and younger than 6 free.

Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.

Find more information at

https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected]

Guitar virtuoso Loren Barrigar, leads off the weekend as the guest host for open

mic Friday on October 4.

Open mic runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.

The season continues on October 19 with the vaudevillian sounds of Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is family-friendly and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit

tables surrounding a small stage.

Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.

Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12.

Open mic is a $2 donation.

Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.

Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn.

Students can also earn credit for community service.

