National Gas Prices Increase Again

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.47., up three cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.39.

The New York State average is $2.61 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.52.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.59. (down one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.54 (down two cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.62 (down one cent since last week)

• Rochester – $2.55 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.62 (no change since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.48 (no change since last week)

• Watertown – $2.61 (no change since last week)

With many people traveling for mid-winter break, demand increased over the past week, which contributed to the spike in national gas prices.

Total national gasoline stocks also decreased last week, so that drop in supply also sent prices up nationally.

Demand will likely fluctuate in coming weeks with spring break travel and peak at Easter week.

