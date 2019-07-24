New Director Debuts with Summer Family Musical

FULTON – CNY Community Arts Center is excited to announce the directing debut of Jess Tetro as its summer family musical, Once Upon a Mattress, is set to open August 2 and run through August 11.

The musical romp will be held in the recently opened Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

A very active member, volunteer and secretary of the board of directors, Tetro is frequently seen as stage manager for Jr. productions, as well as director of the Top Hat and Slouch Hat Solutions Comedy Improv teams.

Her talents and skills continue as theatre teacher for Arty Camp and host of Espresso Yourself, a peer support art group for teens.

Tetro is also a local tutor and educator.

Having served as assistant director of last season’s White Christmas, she makes her debut as stage director with this production.

She will be assisted by Angela Russell as music director, Kami Greenleaf as choreographer and Kevin Colvin as stage manager.

“We are so pleased and proud of the work Jess is doing at CNY Arts Center,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “Her contribution is invaluable and it is great to watch her grow and take on new challenges. Approaching her work with children in theatre as an educational opportunity, Jess has tremendous impact on the experience the children are receiving. The proof is in the growth of her programs as more and more children find their stage presence and confidence by working with Miss Jess. She now expands her skill set by taking charge in this summer musical. This is all part of our mission and commitment to a better future for all artists at CNY Arts Center.”

The family favorite story of the Princess and the Pea is a familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance that make for some side-splitting shenanigans.

Princess Winnifred swims the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab.

Lady Larken’s love for Sir Harry provides a compelling reason to reach the bridal altar post haste.

And in fact, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night.

Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking fairy tale may change how we look at fairy tales from now on.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays August 2,3, 9, and 10 at 8 p.m. and Sundays August 4 and 11 at 3 p.m., at the new Community Arts Center.

For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

