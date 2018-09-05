New Musician To Share Talents At Art Center Event

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is thrilled to announce a new musician has joined ranks to bring entertainment to the upcoming Arts Market day on September 8.

Tom Rasely, accomplished fingerstyle guitarist, will be performing while crowds mingle and shop, and eat bbq outside the new Community Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton.

He will start performing around 11:30 a.m.

Rasely, a Central New York native whose mother resides locally, returns to the area after a distinguished career as a guitarist, composer, teacher and recording artist.

He has toured 26 states and parts of Canada and performed twice at the White House for Christmas VIP tours, in 1998 and 2002.

His concerts often include the unique audience-participation improv, original music, and many familiar melodies.

His live gigs also include basic blues seminars, and a variety of background music venues.

As a recording artist, he has appeared on over 80 recording projects, many featuring his original music. He also plays most of his own keyboard parts, and quite a bit of auxiliary percussion on his recordings.

As a teacher, he has taught thousands of players: at his private studio; at the NPM Guitar Schools all across the country; as director of the Norwich Guitar School; and at the National Guitar Workshop in Connecticut.

Two of his songs were featured in Fingerstyle Guitar Magazine: “Innuendo” in Issue #61, and “La Valse” Issue #64 and his arrangement of “Jupiter” (by Gustav Holst) on Fingerstyle Guitar Journal on-line.

Rasely has written several guitar instruction books, including the “Chord Chart Guitar Method” (self-published), “Stuck in a Rut” [Emergency Road Service for Guitarists and Other Musicians] (Amazon e-book), and “Types and Uses of the Capo” (Mel Bay Publications).

He began playing the guitar in 1964, shortly after the Beatles hit the American music scene and greatly influenced by his father, Charles Rasely, a Juilliard School graduate (’42), teacher, singer, composer, pianist, violinist, and conductor.

Other “mentors” include Donald B. Miller and Phil Klein.

Rasely had a vast training in music theory, having studied music at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse and received a Bachelor of Music Ed. from SUNY Fredonia (’73).

“I am delighted Tom has offered to share his talent and his music with us,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “We welcome him to the Fulton community and family at the Arts Center. We look forward to presenting him in concert in our new venue.”

To learn more about Rasely, visit www.rasely.com

For more information on the event being held Saturday, a yard sale and chicken bbq from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the new Community Arts Center at 121-125 Cayuga St., visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787).

