AAA: Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely

CENTRAL NEW YORK – AAA Western and Central New York encourages motorists to be extra vigilant this holiday season and to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly. AAA reminds partygoers to plan ahead with a designated driver.

As an advocate for traffic safety, AAA has supported more than 50 years of public education efforts against alcohol-impaired driving. Yet the work is not finished – more than 10,000 people are killed in alcohol-related traffic deaths every year. New Year’s Eve festivities can be tempting, and AAA urges drivers not to drink and drive.

Here are some of the ways in which drinking a 12-ounce beer over the course of one hour can affect a 150-pound adult:

After One Drink, Inhibitions Are Lowered A person may be less critical of him or herself and others, and judgment begins to be affected. Coordination may also be affected. (BAC: 0.02-0.03 percent).

After Two Drinks, Reaction Time Will Be Slower A person may appear relaxed and friendly. Reaction time begins to slow. (BAC: 0.04-0.05 percent).

After Three Drinks, Judgment Is Not Sound A person will not think clearly and may do or say things that are rude or unreasonable, and reasoning is less reliable. Reaction time slows down. (BAC: 0.06-0.07 percent).

After Four Drinks, Hearing, Speech, Vision and Balance Are Adversely Affected ?A person may have difficulty enunciating words. As eye muscles become more relaxed, focusing and tracking becomes more difficult. Although the drinker may not be aware of it, reaction time is greatly slowed. (BAC: 0.08-0.09 percent).

After Five Drinks, Most Behaviors Are Affected Body parts do not seem to work together. Speech may be slurred. Performing any task that requires the use of hands and feet is difficult. Walking without stumbling also is difficult. (BAC: 0.10-0.11 percent).

After 12 Drinks, A 150-Pound Person’s BAC Would Be About 0.30 Percent At this level, a coma or deep sleep is not unusual. If there is enough alcohol in the stomach when the person passes out, the blood-alcohol level will continue to rise. If the BAC reaches 0.40 percent, the person may fall into a deep coma and die.



There’s also a growing problem with drug impaired driving especially with recreational marijuana use in New York.

“Marijuana, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications all lead to impairment and create dangerous, life-threatening situations on our roadways when users get behind the wheel,” said Anthony B. Spada, AAA Western and Central New York President and CEO. “AAA’s message to drivers: you cannot drive safely while you are impaired.”

Abstaining from alcohol and substances or having a safe ride home are two options that allow revelers to enjoy the holidays while being responsible. It’s imperative that drivers take steps to stay off the road if they are impaired. Travelers who need a hotel to safely spend the night can find area hotel prices via the AAA Mobile App. AAA WCNY does not participate in the Safe Ride/Tipsy Tow program.

