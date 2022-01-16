New York – Extremely cold temperatures and negative wind chills are expected this weekend, along with significant snowfall. Winter Storm Watches and Wind Chill Advisories/Warnings are in effect in many areas. AAA Western and Central New York wants to ensure drivers are prepared for what lies ahead.

Due to the forecasted severe weather conditions and bitter cold temperatures, AAA is preparing for extremely high call volume. In such situations, AAA prioritizes service requests in an effort to assist members who are in dangerous roadside conditions first. If you are in an emergency situation, don’t hesitate to call 911.

“Member safety is of the utmost importance at AAA, and roadside rescue is our primary concern,” Director of Automotive Services at AAA Western and Central New York Steve Steinmetz said. “If you are at home or in a safe location, we appreciate your patience as we try to ensure the safety of those on the road first.”

Motorists who need automotive assistance should request road service via the free AAA mobile app or AAA.com to avoid waiting on hold amid high call volume over the telephone.

“For football fans who are braving the cold temperatures to attend the Buffalo Bills game, give yourself extra time on busy roads that may be ice or snow covered, and avoid using your car radio for music while tailgating to prevent draining the battery,” Steinmetz said. “AAA will have technicians on standby in Highmark Stadium parking lots in case anyone breaks down. The service is available to all ticketholders.”

Several times this past week, AAA Western and Central New York call volume exceeded a typical January day. Most calls were for tows and dead batteries, which AAA can test, jump, or replace on the spot (www.AAA.com/Battery). AAA reminds motorists that the safest place to be is at home. If you don’t need to venture out, stay safe, warm, and comfortable at home.

For those who are out driving, be prepared:

Dress warm and carry extra clothes including an extra hat, gloves, mittens and extra warm socks.

Make sure your gas tank is full, put at least 1 blanket in your car as well as a shovel in your trunk.

Carry bottled water and a few high protein snacks in case you do get stranded.

Ensure that you have your cellphone and a charger.

Let someone know where you are going and keep in touch.

Don’t travel alone unless you have to.

Please keep in mind that AAA may be unable to provide service in areas that are under travel bans. Please refer to your town or county website for further information. Please visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

