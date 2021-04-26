AAA Gas Prices Report 4/26/21: Gas Prices See Slight Increase

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.89, up two cents from last week.

One year ago, the price was $1.78. The New York State average is $2.92 – up three cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.19.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $2.88 (up three cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.86 (up four cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.87 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.88 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.95 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.88 (up three cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020. A year ago, social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand. Now, the demand for fuel is in line with the typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic. Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help to keep pump prices from spiking dramatically.

Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App – a convenient option to find the lowest gas prices in a given area.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell locations across the country.

As Upstate New York's largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 887,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services.

