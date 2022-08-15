CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.96, down 10 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.18. The New York State average is $4.34, down 9 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.23.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.40 (down 5 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.39 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.36 (down 6 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.50 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.45 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.53 (down 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.43 (down 8 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.57 (down 11 cents from last week)

On Thursday, the national average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March 5. In the spring, oil prices spiked in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading the national average to a new all-time high.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.54 million b/d to 9.12 million b/d last week. However, the rate is 307,000 b/d lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million bbl to 220.3 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.

Crude oil prices rose slightly last week after the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported a smaller than expected increase in inflation last month at 8.5 percent. The rise in market optimism helped to boost prices despite the EIA reporting that total domestic crude supply increased by 5.4 million bbl last week. Since then, crude prices have dropped back down and, as of this morning, range from $90 to $96 per barrel.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.

