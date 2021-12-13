CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.33, down three cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.16. The New York State average is $3.52, down two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.47 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.51 (down one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.54 (down two cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.48 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.55 (down three cents from last week)

Pump prices continue to drop slightly at the national level over the past week. A week ago, oil prices dropped into the mid $60 per barrel territory – a price not seen since August. Today, they are in the $70s. Lower oil prices and OPEC’s decision not to cut production played a role in the price decrease. Concerns over a potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown also contributed, along with a slight decrease in demand. Year-end holiday travel should push demand up beginning next week.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

