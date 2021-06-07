CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.05, no change since Memorial Day. One year ago, the price was $2.02.

The New York State average is $3.09 – up one cent from Memorial Day. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.20.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.02 (up 2 cents since last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.01 (up 2 cents since last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.03 (up 3 cents change since last Monday)

Rochester – $3.03 (no change since last Monday)

Rome – $3.15 (up three cents since last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.04 (no change since last Monday)

Watertown – $3.14 (up one cent since last Monday)

The latest Energy Information Administration report with new gas demand data shows demand dropped from 9.48 million b/d to 9.15 million b/d, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 1.5 million. The demand decrease and supply increase has helped to stabilize pump prices nationally and will likely help prices remain stable into summer. If that happens, local price should begin to stabilize too.

Crude prices increased after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies including Russia, announced they still plan to gradually increase crude production in July. The move could help reduce pump prices later this summer, but the amount of the price reduction will depend on how well OPEC and its allies adhere to their agreement and if the additional production is not met with higher demand. OPEC and its allies will meet again on July 1 to review their production agreement.

