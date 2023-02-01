BUFFALO, NY – Car enthusiasts, consumers and the curious will be heading downtown to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this week for the 2023 Buffalo Auto Show, and AAA Western and Central New York is pleased to participate. The show runs from February 2 – 5, 2023.

The Auto Show means that it is car shopping season! This is the perfect time to check on insurance coverages and costs. AAA experts will be on standby with information and advice on getting the best insurance quote possible.

As a club for motorists, and as an advocate for traffic safety, AAA goes hand in hand with anything automotive. There are so many reasons visitors will want to stop by AAA’s exhibit at this year’s Auto Show.

Insurance: AAA Western and Central New York offers a variety of insurance products: auto, home, renters, life, commercial, motorcycle, RV, pet, and Medicare. AAA agents will shop a variety of carriers to find consumers the best price to fit their needs. AAA associates enjoy sharing knowledge and passion by helping AAA members! Stop by and visit!

Membership: AAA is the largest member services organization in Upstate New York providing motorists peace of mind 24/7/365 with trusted emergency road service. Members enjoy perks with AAA discounts that pay for the membership.

Safety: AAA is an advocate for traffic safety. Visitors can pick up information on how to stay safe on the roads, especially in wintry conditions. Remember to Slow Down, Move Over to protect our crews!

Trends: AAA Western and Central New York is on the forefront of advancing automotive technology. Stop by the AAA booth to talk to the experts!

To learn more about the 2023 Buffalo Auto Show, visit www.buffaloautoshow.com. To find out about all of the services that AAA offers, go to www.AAA.com.

To request AAA emergency road service, call or text 1-800-AAA-HELP, use the mobile app or request service online.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

