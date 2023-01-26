AAA Western And Central New York To Debut New Vehicle Battery

CNY – A new vehicle battery is being introduced that promises greater life and reduced emissions and AAA Western and Central New York will be the first to offer it to the public.

The 47AGM-C is available now through AAA Western and Central Fleets as well as Approved Auto Repair (AAR) facilities and at Napa Auto Parts locations across the region.

As vehicles grow more complex, sufficient power is needed to operate features like heated and cooled seats, automatic wipers and headlights, infotainment, and more. The Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) battery offers more life, performance, and durability while reducing emissions as compared to the standard flooded battery of the same size and weight.

“It’s a great battery providing better durability, less maintenance, better temperature tolerance, and a longer lifespan – seven years on average versus three to five years with standard lead acid batteries,” Director, Great Lakes Battery Service Adam Slutsky said.

The 47AGM-C serves as a suitable replacement for all Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) fitments using the Group 47 battery case. Enhanced Flooded Batteries serve as a mid-tier solution for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on select micro-hybrid (Start/Stop) vehicles. These mainly include foreign makes such as Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru.

Introducing the 47AGM-C battery will alleviate Group 48 demand, ensuring that the proper Group 47 is installed in vehicles requiring Group 47 battery dimensions. This will also provide an option to upgrade to a 47AGM from the lead acid 47E-C.

For more information About AAA battery service, visit www.AAA.com/Battery.

AAA:

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

