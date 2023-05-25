CNY – The advisory council for NOAA’s proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held via Google Meet and can be accessed via the link below. The public is invited to attend.

NOAA will discuss elements of NOAA’s sanctuary proposal, including potential names for the proposed sanctuary, and address questions from council members and the public. Public comment will be taken at approximately 7:45 p.m.

To participate online, please use the following link: https://meet.google.com/fcd-zstz-hwd

If you are unable to participate online, you can connect to the meeting by phone using:

(US) +1 409-444-2422 PIN: 471 687 293#.

If you cannot participate in the virtual meeting, you may send comments to [email protected]

Minutes of the meeting will be available at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

