OSWEGO COUNTY – The advisory council for NOAA’s proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will meet virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The meeting will be held via GoToWebinar and can be accessed via the link below. The public is invited to attend.

NOAA will discuss elements of NOAA’s sanctuary proposal and address questions from council members and the public. Public comment will be taken at approximately 7:15 p.m.

To participate online, please register in advance using the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5851870680190477836

If you are unable to participate online, you can connect to the meeting by phone using:

(US) +1 (562) 247-8422 PIN: 931-362-806

If you cannot participate in the virtual meeting, you may send comments to [email protected]

Minutes of the meeting will be available at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

