OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee and Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton presented Sergeant Kevin Ahart with a certificate of appreciation upon his retirement after 25 years of service. Ahart retires as a patrol officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured from left are legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Ahart; Hilton; Richard Kline, District 12; Committee Vice Chairman Paul Connolly, District 20; and Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...