Albion Donkey Dies From EEEV

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV.) The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health.

Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however, infected mosquitoes pose a risk to both humans and livestock. EEE vaccines are available for donkeys and horses. The health department recommends that owners talk to their veterinarian for advice on having these animals vaccinated.

Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor reminds residents that EEEV is endemic to this area. “We continue to monitor and assess mosquito and virus activities and are working closely with the state Department of Health. Until we have a killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities. Try to avoid being outdoors during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors, consider wearing long pants and long sleeves and using insect repellents.”

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

Residents are also advised to take the following measures to remove standing water and reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home and property:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District or at local municipal offices. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

