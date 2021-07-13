ALTMAR, NY – State Police released today that on July 9, 2021, State Police arrested Ryan E. Bristol, age 29, from Altmar, New York, for one count of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree (B-felony), two counts Sex Abuse 1st degree (D-felony), and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor).

Bristol, who is currently on parole, was charged with having sexual contact with two children under the age of six years old. He was transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment and was remanded without bail.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...