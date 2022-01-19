ORWELL, NY – State Police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred on Hog Back Road in the town of Orwell, Oswego County.

On January 17, 2022, at 11 p.m., Troopers responded to Hogback Road after a town of Orwell plow truck operator discovered a black Yamaha snowmobile with major front-end damage off the shoulder of the roadway and near a utility pole. As Troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male lying near the snowmobile unconscious and not breathing.

The male operator, identified as 41-year-old Steven M. Cronk Jr., from Altmar, New York, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation has determined the snowmobile was traveling westbound on Hog Back Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The investigation is continuing.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...