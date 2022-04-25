CNY – As part of an ongoing effort to help families understand where their food comes from, thousands of students from across the country will have the opportunity to visit a New York dairy farm without ever leaving their classroom.

https://youtu.be/xPxQJRo_yuc

American Dairy Association North East is teaming up with Reyncrest Farm in Corfu, N.Y., for two free virtual farm tours on Thursday, April 28. A tour geared toward students in grades 6-12 will take place at 11 a.m., while kindergarten through fifth graders can tune in at 1:00 p.m.

These exciting and live tours will give students a chance to learn directly from dairy farmers about life on the farm, how farmers care for their cows and how dairy foods are produced in a sustainable way.

Along with the virtual tour, American Dairy Association North East is providing free lesson plans for participating schools. That means the tours are not only engaging and fun for students, but they also meet curriculum standards.

“Virtual tours are a lot of fun. The children have excellent questions that I can answer for them on the spot,” dairy farmer and tour host Kelly Reynolds of Reyncrest Farms said. “Welcoming these students and teachers to our farm virtually helps them understand how milk gets from our farm to their fridge and school. It’s exciting for me because showing young people where their food comes from is important to me as a farmer.”

American Dairy Association North East has been working with local dairy farmers to bring their farms to the classroom since 2018, which has included visits to farms in Livingston County, St. Lawrence County, Ontario County and Rensselaer County.

Virtual farm tours have grown in popularity as an informative and engaging activity for students. Previously recorded tours, with more than 400,000 views, are available here.

To register for this tour or other upcoming tours, visit www.AmericanDairy.com/Tour.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related