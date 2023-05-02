OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County reminds applicants to submit their final American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) requests by the deadline of Friday, May 5 at noon. This deadline applies to new ARPA applications as well as current applications still needing to submit more information.

ARPA, a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package, was approved by Congress in 2021. The spending package contained $350 billion for state and local governments, including $22 million for Oswego County.

Oswego County distributes ARPA funding in strategic ways to maximize its impact on public health and safety while recognizing the economic harm the COVID-19 pandemic caused throughout local communities.

ARPA funding decisions are made by the Oswego County Legislature with the assistance of the county’s ARPA Task Force, which reviews applications to ensure eligibility.

For more information about ARPA funding, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-349-8225 or email [email protected]. To download an application, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/county_legislature/american_rescue_plan.php

