OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department has once again partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing to Oswego County residents.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to the Scriba Fire Department, 5618 NYS Rte. 104, Oswego and provide free rapid COVID-19 testing. The drive-thru clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF020203B5C308D4E0530A6C7C162C46 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related