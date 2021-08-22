OSWEGO – The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host Flame the band for a free concert in Oswego, New York.

The concert will be held August 27 at Breitbeck Park at 5:30 p.m.. The event is free and open to all members of the community.

The winner of the organization’s Dr. John Readling Award will be announced at 5 p.m. The award honors an individual with an affiliation to either The Arc of Oswego County or its sister agency, Oswego Industries, who has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in the local community.

“Flame offers great entertainment while also making a huge impact on the individuals we support,” said Executive Director Laurie Davis. “When they see people with disabilities on stage and living their dreams, they are inspired to chase their dreams as well.”

Events such as this are made possible by community support through ARC Membership. Membership helps provide more individuals and their families access to programs and services through fund development and advocacy efforts. You can make a difference by becoming a member today! Join here: https://bit.ly/arc-membership.

Event organizers are asking anyone with a fever, shortness of breath, or any other respiratory symptoms to stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of all attendees.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, Supporting Families & Children program, guardianship and planning assistance and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related