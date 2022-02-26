OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County residents still have an opportunity to pick up at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) and Fire Coordinator’s Office is working with local first responder agencies to give away more than 30,000 at-home COVID-19 tests kits at various sites around the county.

Eight fire departments are joining in the campaign to hold drive-thru test kit events. During the current round of distribution, four boxes of test kits will be given to each vehicle while supplies last.

Test kits are available to Oswego County residents only and residents can attend any of the following distribution events:

Saturday, Feb. 26 12-2 p.m. Parish Fire Department, 16 Union St., Parish; 315-625-7411

Enter at Church Street, exit onto Union Street.

Monday, Feb. 28 2-6 p.m. Oswego Fire Department, 35 E. Cayuga St., Oswego; 315-343-2161

Enter at 36 E. Seneca St.

Wednesday, March 2 2-6 p.m. Oswego Fire Department

Friday, March 4 2-6 p.m. Oswego Fire Department

Saturday, March 5 9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6025 S. Main St., Sandy Creek; 315-387-5421

Enter at Park Street, exit onto U.S. Route 11. 12-2 p.m. Parish Fire Department 1-4 p.m. Oswego Fire Department, at the northern end of West First Street near the end of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department

Saturday, March 19 9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department



At-home test kits are also being distributed to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics administered by the Oswego County Health Department, and the county continues to work with municipalities, schools, nursing homes and other organizations to ensure testing is available to as many residents as possible.

For more information about these distribution events, go to www.oswegocounty.com and scroll down to the “Calendar of Events” or call the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office at 315-349-8800.

For health-related questions, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

