Orchard Park, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Boilermakers Northeastern, Local Union #5, Zone #7, will conduct a recruitment from September 7, 2023 through August 8, 2024 for five Boilermaker (Construction) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the three openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for three recruitment regions – the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Western regions of the state.

Applications can be obtained from Boilermakers Northeastern JATC, Local Union #5, Zone #7, 5745 Big Tree Road (Rt 20A), Orchard Park, NY 14127 from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be received by no later than August 8, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old. Proof of age will be required after selection and at the time of enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof will be required when the applicant is presented with a bona fide offer or at the time of enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must sign an affidavit attesting that they are physically able to do the work of a Boilermaker (Construction), which may include:

Working 8 hours continually on feet. Lifting and carrying weights in excess of 95 pounds for extended periods. Working in severe weather conditions and extreme temperatures. Working in restrictive and confined spaces. Working at heights of 20 feet on a scaffold or platform. Working in ditches or trenches up to 20 feet in depth. Working in the nuclear facilities and hazardous conditions.

Must pass a drug/alcohol test, at the expense of the sponsor, within 48 hours of signing the apprenticeship agreement.

Must attend and complete required classes at the approved school.

Must have reliable means of transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school. Must be willing to travel long distances, over 100 miles each way, to and from jobsites.

For further information, applicants should contact Boilermakers Northeast JATC, Local Union #5, Zone #7 at (716) 667-0861. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related