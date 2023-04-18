UTICA, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Local Union #2 (Utica), will conduct a recruitment from May 1, 2023 through April 26, 2024 for four Bricklayer, Mason and Plasterer apprentices and four Pointer, Caulker and Cleaner apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Applications can be obtained and completed at: Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Local Union #2 (Utica), 7705 Maltlage Drive, Liverpool, NY 13090, on Mondays through Fridays each month, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. Applications can also be obtained and completed during the recruitment period online 24 hours a day at www.bac2nyvt.org.

Applications can also be returned by mail to: Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers JATC #2 (Utica), 7705 Maltlage Drive, Liverpool, NY 13088. Applications must be received no later than April 26, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 17 years old.

Must be physically able to lift 50-100 pounds.

Must have reliable transportation to and from job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must reside within the geographic jurisdiction of Local Union #2 for at least six months prior to application. This includes the counties of Albany, Cayuga, Clinton, Columbia, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Rensselaer, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren, or Washington. It also includes the state of Vermont.

For further information, applicants should contact JATC for Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Local Union #2 (Utica) at (518) 456-5477. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...