OSWEGO COUNTY – On Friday September 17, 2021 the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County hosted an open house commemorating 20 years of service to the community and held a dedication of their new Children’s Garden honoring long-time CAC supporter, Tom Austin who passed away unexpectedly in 2017.

Founded in 2001, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. As a 501(C)3 non-profit, the CAC supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families.

In doing so, the intent is to minimize unnecessary interviews of children and the discomfort and embarrassment that talk about abuse can cause. The CAC has also been providing community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

As a part of the evening’s program, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire officially recognized United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine, and their Resource Development Director, Kate Davis Pitsley, as well as offering a special thank you to Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors for spearheading the “United Way Day of Caring” at the CAC this summer.

“The United Way Day of Caring really provided the CAC with the equipment, supplies and resources to give the building and grounds a much-needed facelift,” DeCaire said. “More than 70 volunteers from across Oswego County showed-up to pitch-in when and where needed resulting in an amazing transformation, a true example of community spirit.”

The CAC Executive Director was also proud to make several announcements including the news that Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, who attended the 20th Anniversary event, had just notified the CAC that they had been awarded a $1,000 grant as part of the City’s Business Recovery and Revitalization Grant Program.

“We are very excited to hear the news from Mayor Michaels who has always been a staunch supporter of the work being done at the CAC,” DeCaire said. “The funds will be used to offset costs associated with delivery of the valuable and much needed services right here in Oswego County.”

DeCaire also congratulated Carol Gazitano, on her new role as Deputy Director of the CAC. Gazitano obtained her master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Syracuse University in 2011 and is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with certifications in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as well as the Circle of Security Parenting Program.

Gazitano was previously a staff therapist at the CAC for over five years, had rejoined the CAC in 2020 as the Senior Program Director and takes on her new role as the Deputy Director effective Monday, September 20, 2021.

“I have always felt a true connection to the work being done at the CAC and I am so excited to be able to continue to serve the children and families of Oswego County in my new capacity at the agency. It truly is an honor,” Gazitano said.

The final special announcement prior to the dedication ceremony was that the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County had recently been awarded a $250,000 grant for the purchase of a Mobile CAC to be used throughout Oswego County. The Mobile Unit, manufactured by Winnebago and purchased through Camping World of Syracuse, will be a 30-foot, fully operational CAC, designed to help facilitate child forensic interviews in the field.

“The Mobile Unit will also be available to help assist children and their caregivers who are, or have been, the victims of crimes as well as to help the CAC provide community outreach, prevention and education,” DeCaire said. “The grant is awarded by NYS Office of Children and Family Services with a special thank you to Erin Cunniff–Yeager, the Program Manager of the Child and Family Safety Unit for OCFS, who assisted the CAC throughout the grant process. The unit will be built over the next few months with delivery expected in the Summer of 2022.”

Following the special announcements, DeCaire turned the attention to the Children’s Garden and welcomed the family and friends of Tom Austin.

Melanie Smith, CAC’s Clinical Supervisor, read a few words prepared by Tom’s family; “Tom had been a quiet supporter of the CAC since its doors opened. Although Tom was never a gold financial sponsor or a volunteer working every event, he was a true cheerleader for the work the CAC did… He was extremely proud of the work the Multidisciplinary team did and would brag about their work, cutting out newspaper clippings to share with others unfamiliar with the CAC.”

As Smith concluded her reading, DeCaire thanked the family, friends and community supporters in attendance as he officially opened the “Tom Austin Memorial Children’s Garden” at the CAC.

“We are forever grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff, board members, MDT and community partners over the last 20 years,” DeCaire said. “It is our hope that one day there will be no need for the services provided at the CAC, but until that day comes, we will continue to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that promotes the healing of child survivors and their families.”

Please visit www.oswegocac.org to learn more about the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County.

