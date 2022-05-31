Camp Hollis Still Accepting Applications For 2022 Season

OSWEGO COUNTY – Summer is right around the corner and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is still accepting camper applications for Camp Hollis for the 2022 season.

Located on the shores of beautiful Lake Ontario, the co-ed summer camp hosts children ages 6 to 14.

“Since its origin in 1946, Camp Hollis has taken great pride in making summer camp programs accessible to all Oswego County families,” said Oswego County Coordinator of Recreation and Youth Development Zach Grulich. “Camp fees are based on a sliding scale determined by household income and family size. They range from $45 to $200 for each weeklong residential session, and $125 to $150 for each weeklong day camp session.”

He added that scholarships are also available through the Friends of Camp Hollis for families with financial hardships.

Residential campers, aged 8 to 14, will enjoy a fun-filled, weeklong, overnight camping experience. Day campers, aged 6 to 12, can enjoy all of the same fun activities and lunch with the other campers but without overnight camping.

The day camp program is offered all of the weeks that residential camp is in session. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with extended care options two hours earlier or two hours later. Breakfast is also included for extended care day campers who arrive before 8 a.m.

Camp Hollis theme weeks this year are:

Week 1: Cartoon Week: June 26 to July 1

Campers will experience the world of cartoon characters! Counselors and campers are invited to dress up in their favorite cartoon character costumes, t-shirts and/or makeup to celebrate. Activities will be based on cartoon heroes.

Week 2: Out-of-This-World Week: July 3 to 8

Imagine what it’s like beyond the stars! Launch into a great adventure and enjoy some out-of-this-world fun. Campers will “climb to the stars and blast off rockets” in the great outdoors.

Week 3: Decades Week: July 10 to 15

Turn back the clock to the recent past! Explore the hair, fashion, music and cultural trends from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

Week 4: 13- and 14-year-old Week: July 17 to 22

Shout out to all 13- and 14-year-old campers! Experience what Camp Hollis is all about – having fun at the best place to be in the summer.

PLEASE NOTE: This week is open for campers aged 8 to 12 also!

Week 5: Clue Week: July 24 to 29

Bring your best detective skills to help solve the great Camp Hollis Mystery of 2022! Who will be the first super sleuths to put the clues together and claim they mystery prize?

Week 6: Ready, Set, Game Week: July 31 to Aug. 5

Come live out all your favorite board and video games in life-size fun! This fantastic week will teach you both new and classic games alike.

Week 7: Superhero Week: Aug. 7 to 12

The imagination is a place where you can fly, soar and dream! Make those dreams come true by opening up to an enchanted world full of superhero powers and the ability to defeat evil. Counselors will train campers to be the best superhero they can be!

Owned and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Camp Hollis offers a variety of summer camp options for children with swimming, nature hikes, games, sports, arts and crafts, and many more activities.

For information, contact the Youth Bureau weekdays at 315-349-3450 or visit

https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_hollis.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...