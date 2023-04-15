OSWEGO COUNTY – Earth Day is celebrated around the world every year to promote environmental protection through cleanup, sustainability and climate action events. This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet,” which highlights the importance of coming together to dedicate time, energy and resources into solving environmental issues such as climate change.

Fort Ontario State Historic Site in Oswego leads the charge with an Earth Day cleanup event at its Post Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22. Oswego County AmeriCorps members Marilyn Huntington and Jonathan Kobelia will lead volunteers in straightening headstones and footstones, leveling uneven areas around graves and general spring cleanup.

Cleanup participants should dress for the weather, wear gloves and bring a shovel, trowel or rake. The Post Cemetery contains the remains of 77 individuals who served at or were associated with Fort Ontario from the French and Indian War through World War II.

Fort Ontario State Historic Site is located at the north end of East Fourth Street in the city of Oswego, N.Y. For more information on the Post Cemetery cleanup event or about the fort, call 315-343-4711, email [email protected] or visit historicfortontario.com.

Canal Clean Sweep is another cleanup event celebrating Earth Day. Hosted by the New York State Canal Corporation and Parks and Trails New York, the occasion includes more than 100 cleanup events over the weekend around Earth Day. Groups focus on clearing various sections of the canal including trails, parks and other public areas within the canal corridor.

The following local groups are participating in the Canal Clean Sweep:

Minetto Beautification Committee holds a cleanup event from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 21. The group will focus on clearing the area on NYS Rte. 48 along the Oswego River, from Lock 5 to approximately one mile south of the Minetto Bridge. This includes Riverside Park, Minetto Town Hall and various gardens and planters along the river.

Fulton Special Events Committee and Friends host a cleanup event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The group will convene at the Canal Landing Gazebo, next to the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton. Cleanup will focus along the Oswego River between the Fulton Library and the Oneida Street Bridge.

The town of Constantia holds a cleanup event at the David C. Webb Memorial Park at Taft Bay from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 to focus on clearing the park of debris in preparation for the coming summer season.

For more information on local Canal Clean Sweep events or to register as a volunteer, visit https://www.ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center celebrates Earth Day with a full day of free activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Participants can enjoy eco-friendly crafts, games, trail walks and more. The facility is located at 748 NYS Rte. 183, Williamstown. For more information, visit https://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center.

Cleanup events held by organizations, community groups and volunteers are essential in the effort to remove trash that collects along trails and roads, around parks and public spaces, and in watersheds throughout the year.

People can also celebrate Earth Day and protect the planet year-round by planting trees, reducing plastic consumption, avoiding unnecessary water and energy use, participating in advocacy and practicing sustainable fashion.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...