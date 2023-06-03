OSWEGO COUNTY – The Central Square American Legion Fuller Taylor Post #915 hosts Female Veteran Celebration Day on Saturday, June 10. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Post located at 3301 Fulton Ave., Central Square. The tribute celebrates and recognizes women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and provides them the opportunity to connect with other female veterans.

Dr. Janice M. Gravely, retired Lt. Col. of the U.S. Army, is one of the speakers at the event. A 28-year U.S. Army veteran, Gravely served as a chemical, biological, radiological nuclear explosive officer and later as a signal officer. She was deployed to Iraq and has traveled the world during her decades of service, including to Bosnia, South Korea and Germany. She currently serves as commander of the Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post #789, making history as the Post’s first female commander when she took the position in 2021.

Evelyn Disinger, U.S. Air Force veteran and president of the Salt City Women Veterans Unit #80, is another speaker scheduled to share information about her organization. Formerly known as the Salt City Blues, the Syracuse-based group was established more than 30 years ago. It gives female veterans a place to connect with one another while they work on service projects such as organizing volunteers for the V.A. Hospital and raising money for various causes.

Also speaking at the event is Central Square Mayor Randy House.

Attendees will also be able to get information about veterans’ benefits and support groups that are available to veterans and their families.

The event’s service project is a non-perishable food drive, and Post members ask attendees to bring what they can.

“It’s important to acknowledge our female veterans, as they don’t often get the recognition that they deserve,” saidOswego County Veterans’ Services Director Eric Boozer. “These women bravely served our country, but sometimes their service gets put on the backburner while they focus on being mothers or spouses or pursuing after-service careers. Female veterans deserve the same recognition as their male counterparts, and it’s important that we remember to celebrate and honor all of our servicemembers.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, there are more than 2 million female veterans in the U.S., and women are the fastest growing group in the veteran population.

Women Veterans Day, also known as Women Veterans Recognition Day or Women Veterans Appreciation Day, has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 2018. The day commemorates the anniversary of when the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed into law on June 12, 1948. The act granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

For planning purposes, please RSVP for the event by Monday, June 5. Email Debi at [email protected].

