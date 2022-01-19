CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – State Police arrested David E. Wines, age 48 from West Monroe, New York, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (E-felony), DWI – while operating a School Bus (E-felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-misdemeanor).

Yesterday, January 18, 2022, State Police were contacted by the Superintendent of the Central Square School District regarding a bus driver who had submitted to random drug/alcohol screening as part of their union contract with the district.

Following the test, it was determined that Wines had a BAC of .09%. State Police were then immediately contacted by the district administration. Wines was then tested by State Police where it was determined his BAC level to be .04%.

Wines is charged with transporting 55 school-age children while intoxicated, 47 of them were 15 years and younger. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court.

State Police would like to recognize Central Square School Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo and the Central Square School District administration for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation.

Superintendent Colabufo released the following letter to the community last night:

After a report was made to law enforcement by District officials, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office has advised that the New York State Police has arrested one of our bus drivers for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Law enforcement has alleged that the driver committed the offense while operating a school bus this morning, while children were on board.

We have been advised that the New York State Police will be issuing a press release this evening or tomorrow, but we wanted all parents/guardians to hear this news directly from the District first. It is our understanding that the driver will be identified in the press release. We can advise that the driver is on administrative leave and is no longer driving for the District.

The safety of our students is always our top priority, and we thank our community partners in law enforcement for their work today.

