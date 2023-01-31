Clifford Fuel Launches Annual MDA Shamrocks Campaign

UTICA, NY— All Cliff’s Local Market and Clifford Fuel locations throughout Central New York will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases from February 1st through March 17th for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

After the campaign, funds raised will go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families impacted by muscular dystrophy.

Cliff’s Local Market is making available the iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to purchase at check out for just $1, $5, or any larger contribution. Cliff’s Local Market joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

MDA Shamrocks will be displayed in all the Cliff’s Local Market stores, visually affirming community support for the cause.

Jim Clifford, Owner, and President of Clifford Fuel Company Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market expressed his excitement for this year’s fundraising event.

“The Clifford team is thrilled to join forces with the MDA charity in this fundraising effort. The impact this organization makes in the lives of those with muscular dystrophy is truly incredible, and we are honored to be a part of supporting their work,” Clifford said.

About Cliff’s Local Market

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 20 convenience stores located throughout the Central New York Region. Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas, and more. With over 60 years in business, the Clifford family has a long history of giving back to communities through supporting several charities, community-wide events, and local organizations.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA’s mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...