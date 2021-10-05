OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce it will now offer Report Card Rewards to Young Bucks and Teen Tycoons members, encouraging youth members to learn the value of saving and education.

The Report Card Rewards program will encourage youth account holders to achieve a grade of A/90 or higher per class, per marking period. Compass will contribute $1 for each grade of A/90 or higher. Only main courses will be awarded including Math, Science, Social Studies and English/Language Arts, for a possible total of $4 per marking period.

All credit union contributions will be made into the Young Bucks or Teen Tycoons account and a hold will be placed on those contributions until the account holder turns 18. An original and current report card must be submitted to earn the contributions. The credit union will only accept grades from the current marking period, or the marking period previous to the current.

Once the member reaches 18, the contributed funds are eligible for withdrawal and the credit union will cease making contributions.

A full list of terms and conditions, as well as a downloadable sign-up form are available online at www.compassfcu.com/report-card-rewards/.

For more information call Compass FCU’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, at (315) 342-5300.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

