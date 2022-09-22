ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers.

Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from SUNY Upstate Medical University earlier this year with her Master’s in Nursing. Carolyn had previously worked in various hospitals throughout the Syracuse and Rochester areas before joining the team at ConnextCare.

Alison Flood, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s team at the Phoenix office. Alison previously attended SUNY Upstate Medical University where she received her Master’s in Nursing. Prior to joining ConnextCare, Alison worked at Upstate University Hospital as well as working as a cross country traveling nurse.

Amanda Quinn, FNP-C has joined the ConnextCare team at the Pulaski office. Earlier this year Amanda graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University with a Master’s in Nursing. Previously, Amanda has worked at both Upstate and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Syracuse, NY.

Erica Monaco, LMSW will be working in the School Based Health Centers at the APW Elementary and High School. Erica attended Keuka College and then the University of Kentucky where she received her Master’s in Social Work. Before joining the team at ConnextCare Erica worked as a clinician at Elmcrest Family Transitions. Erica will be offering behavioral health services to students in the APW district that are enrolled in the school-based health center program.

Services offered will include individual counseling, group counseling, substance abuse counseling, family counseling and more. If you are interested in enrolling your child in the school-based health center program, please visit www.connextcare.org/schoolbased.

“ConnextCare has committed to training Family Nurse Practitioner students across our network, which has led to the successful recruitment of this local and talented provider staff,” said Tricia Peter-Clark, President and CEO of ConnextCare. “The addition of these four new providers allows for increased stability and access across ConnextCare’s network as we continuously work to meet the needs within our community.”

With nearly 80 providers across 15 sites in the county, ConnextCare strives to continue to be the largest primary care provider in Oswego County.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...