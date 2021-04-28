OSWEGO COUNTY – County Administrator Phil Church, who recovered from COVID-19 during the winter, encourages all residents ages 18 and older to be vaccinated.

He recently received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine and said he understands that some people are hesitant to receive the shot.

“You may not want to get vaccinated because you are worried about the newness of the vaccine,” Church said. “You may fear a reaction or side effects. Or you may be against vaccines entirely. Maybe you think you are not at risk because of your age and good health. Or, you just don’t like needles. All of these reasons to be hesitant are understandable, but I can tell you firsthand it’s not worth the risk to yourself and your family. The illness I experienced in December and its after-effects are nothing I ever want to experience again. So, I decided to get vaccinated.”

The likelihood of a severe side effect from the vaccine is less than 0.5% according to the Food and Drug Administration. When mild side effects occur, they are a normal sign your body is building protection to the virus. Most side effects go away in a few days.

“Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family, and your community healthy and safe,” Church said. “The vaccine is extraordinarily effective at protecting you from the virus, severe disease, and hospitalization. By getting vaccinated, you can help to drive economic recovery, prevent more illnesses and deaths and eliminate and eradicate COVID-19 in Oswego County.”

The Oswego County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday, May 3, from 3 to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 5, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The clinics are open to anyone age 18 and over.

Both clinics are for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are required. Vaccine recipients must be available for their second dose vaccine appointment four weeks after their first dose.

For more information and to register for an Oswego County vaccination clinic, visit the county’s website or call the County Health Department’s hotline at 315-349-3330.

