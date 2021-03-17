OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, for a public hearing on the draft Oswego County Police Reform and Reinvention Plan.

The meeting will be in the Legislative Chambers of the Oswego County Office Building, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

The public may attend in person; via phone by calling public access number: 1-408-418-9388, access code: 129 165 1289; or log in at https://oswegocounty.webex.com/oswegocounty/j.php?MTID=mf29c9b0152318737f1ffd92a0a7e4d16.

The draft report is posted at https://www.oswegocounty.com/

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...