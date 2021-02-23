OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 15 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his weekly county update today. In the video to the public, he discussed spectator attendance at student athletic events, and COVID-19 vaccine availability.

He said last month the state announced schools and youth recreation leagues could resume athletic activities considered to be higher risk of spreading COVID-19. Each county health department was charged with defining requirements to permit those activities.

“Our county policy was developed from input from many of our districts,” Weatherup said. “My own local school district, Central Square, and our superintendent were part of the decision-making process. Consensus was that spectators would not be allowed to attend indoor athletic events. In Onondaga County, the county left the decision of spectator attendance up to individual school districts.”

He said many Onondaga County school districts made the decision to limit spectator attendance, including the Salt City Athletic Conference.

He also said Cayuga, Jefferson, Lewis and Madison county health departments made similar decisions as Oswego County.

“This was not an easy decision for anyone to make,” Weatherup said. “As a parent, I know how important it is to be there and support our kids. It can be frustrating and even painful for students, parents and school districts to miss out on student athletic events. But these decisions are made in the best interest of students and the community as a whole, and are based on input from the schools.”

He said as the county health department receives updated guidance from the state, the county guidance will be updated as well.

Weatherup also said the county will be receiving a vaccine shipment that was delayed due to last week’s winter weather conditions, and also received an allocation of over 1,000 doses from the state.

“This means we can start to vaccinate people with underlying health conditions and continue the process of giving vaccines to the 1b essential worker population, which our local health department is assigned to provide vaccine to,” Weatherup said.

He said so far, 12.9% of Oswego County residents have received at least one of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and more than 9,100 residents have received both doses.

For information vaccine appointments through the county, visit this link. Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg said the link for registering should appear tomorrow afternoon. You will need an appointment to receive the vaccine. To determine if you are eligible, visit this link. Proof of eligibility, such as a word ID, paystub, or letter from a physician, is needed. Those aged 65 and over can register at participating pharmacies. To volunteer at a county vaccine clinic, visit this link.

The Oswego County Office For the Aging is provided boxes of canned goods and shelf-stable food items to seniors aged 60 and over who experience difficulty getting to the grocery store during the pandemic/winter weather. To make arrangements to receive a box, call the OFA at 315-349-3484.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

As of today, the county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.5%

Total # of active cases: 140 (yesterday: 131)

Total # of positive cases: 6,234 (yesterday: 6,219)

Total # of recoveries: 6,005 (yesterday: 5,999)

Total # tests: 148,054 (yesterday: 147,517)

Total # of negative results: 139,700 (yesterday: 139,182)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 350 (yesterday: 331)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 306 (as of Feb. 15 – there were 269 as of Feb. 1)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

76-100 confirmed cases: Parish

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

351-400 confirmed cases: Oswego Town

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 13 ( yesterday : 16)

: 16) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 298 ( yesterday : 295)

: 295) Total number of tests: 16,868 ( yesterday : 16,104)

: 16,104) Total number of recoveries: 285 ( yesterday : 279)

: 279) Total number of confirmed cases February 13 through February 26: 33 ( yesterday : 30 ) students living on-campus: 8 (no change) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 8 (no change) employees working on-campus: 2 (yesterday: 1) students living off-campus learning remotely: 14 ( yesterday : 12 ) employees working remotely: 1 (no change)

) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 7 (yesterday: 4)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 2 ( yesterday : 6)

: 6) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 11 ( yesterday : 8)

: 8) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 9 ( yesterday : 8)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Feb. 22 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,591,585 (yesterday: 1,584,931)

Total # of deaths : 38,031 (yesterday: 37,941)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:24 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: (yesterday: 28,163,794)

Total # of deaths: (yesterday: 499,779)

Worldwide: (as of 3:24 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 111,966,689 (yesterday: 111,627,133)

Total # of deaths: 2,480,794 (yesterday: 2,471,338)

Total # of recoveries: 63,183,638 (yesterday: 62,943,739)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Vaccine Information:

New York State has assigned hospitals to vaccinate the Phase 1a population of doctors, nurses, and medical workers. Local health departments are charged with vaccinating essential workers identified as part of Phase 1b – first responders, educators, front-line workers facing the public such as cashiers, and others. Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 65 and older.

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 193 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...