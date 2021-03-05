OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 29 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday.

The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The mobile unit will be at CiTi BOCES, 179 Co. Rte. 64, Mexico on Tuesday, March 9. A drive-thru clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required. Go to

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BCA6E0CE7E20084CE0530A6C7C169446.

The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible people in the most efficient way possible. The health department posts an appointment link to their website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ after 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline also launched this week to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.

“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”

Oswego County is currently able to vaccinate individuals that fall into the 1B category of eligibility. For details, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a—phase-1b.

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

New York State has a wide network of vaccine dispensers. It has assigned hospitals to vaccinate the Phase 1a population of doctors, nurses, and medical workers. Local health departments are charged with vaccinating essential workers identified as part of Phase 1b – first responders, educators, public-facing grocery store workers, and others.

Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 65 and older. In Oswego County, these pharmacies include various Kinney Drugs and Walgreens locations as well as the Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy in Oswego. Please do not call the pharmacy for appointments. Appointments must be made online through the Kinney Drugs, Walgreens or Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy websites. Please visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/ or https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_brandstory_main_Jan2021 or https://stores.healthmart.com/waynepharmacy/stores.aspx to schedule an appointment.

As vaccine supplies continue to be inconsistent, clinics are usually not scheduled until the provider knows how much vaccine they are receiving from the state and when. People need to keep checking the websites frequently.

People aged 65 and over who need assistance may also call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 for help navigating the internet in making appointments.

Eligibility determination and a list of nearby providers where appointments can be scheduled are available through New York’s “Am I Eligible?” app at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline, 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Total # of active cases: 172 (yesterday: 155)

Total # of positive cases: 6,421 (yesterday: 6,392)

Total # of recoveries: 6,160 (yesterday: 6,148)

Total # tests: 155,611 (yesterday: 154,411)

Total # of negative results: 147,039 (yesterday: 145,870)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 492 (yesterday: 421)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

76-100 confirmed cases: Parish

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby

351-400 confirmed cases: Oswego Town, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 2:55 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 27 ( yesterday : 19)

: 19) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 329 ( yesterday : 320)

: 320) Total number of tests: 23,124 ( yesterday : 22,221)

: 22,221) Total number of recoveries: 302 (yesterday: 301)

Total number of confirmed cases February 27 through March 12: 28 ( yesterday: 19 ) students living on-campus: 10 ( yesterday: 6 ) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 10 (yesterday: 8) employees working on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus learning remotely: 8 ( yesterday: 5 ) employees working remotely: 0 (no change)

) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 5 ( yesterday : 6)

: 6) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 9 ( yesterday : 5)

: 5) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 11 ( yesterday : 12)

: 12) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 17 ( yesterday : 13)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 4 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,666,733 (yesterday: 1,657,777)

Total # of deaths : 38,891 (yesterday: 38,796)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:24 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 28,863,972 (yesterday: 28,796,800)

Total # of deaths: 521,290 (yesterday: 519,316)

Worldwide: (as of 2:24 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 115,895,976 (yesterday: 115,453,095)

Total # of deaths: 2,574,873 (yesterday: 2,564,776)

Total # of recoveries: 65,515,048 (yesterday: 64,268,851)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 195 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

