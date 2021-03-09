OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 25 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday.

*Correction: we had previously written 11 new cases. There are 25 new cases. There are 11 additional active cases from yesterday.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his weekly briefing today. In the video, he discussed vaccination updates.

“It’s exactly one year since the first county resident was quarantined as a precautionary measure after possible exposure to COVID-19,” Weatherup said. “Since then, 158,030 COVID tests have been administered and 6,507 residents have been diagnosed with the virus. Fortunately, most have recovered. Eighty nine members of our Oswego County community lost their lives to COVID-19 since we began the pandemic.”

He said that 26,693 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 12,117 residents are now fully vaccinated – twice the number of those who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Weatherup offered special recognition to the Fulton City School District for hosting large-scale vaccination clinics.

Beginning March 10, all New Yorkers 60 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, while public facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities will be eligible beginning March 17. This expansion also includes public-facing essential building services workers. More information on this announcement can be found here.

Beginning March 19, restaurants (outside New York City) may increase to 75% capacity. Beginning April 2, events, arts and entertainment venues can open at 33% capacity with up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. That capacity can increase up to 150 indoors and 500 outdoors if everyone shows proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Beginning March 22, homes can host 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Other social gatherings in public spaces can have up to 100 people indoor and 200 outdoor.

“As vaccine supply increases and more residents get vaccinated, we have not seen case numbers continuously decrease as we would expect,” said Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “Although vaccine coverage is increasing, the virus remains active. We encourage residents to collaborate with us, remain vigilant and continue their protective measures.”

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

The county’s seven day positivity rate is 1.6% – which is up slightly from last week’s rate of 1%.

Total # of active cases: 190 (yesterday: 179)

Total # of positive cases: 6,507 (yesterday: 6,482)

Total # of recoveries: 6,228 (yesterday: 6,214)

Total # tests: 158,030 (yesterday: 157,588)

Total # of negative results: 149,369 (yesterday: 148,954)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 565 (yesterday: 494)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

76-100 confirmed cases: Parish

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby

351-400 confirmed cases: Oswego Town, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 2:45 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 31 (no change)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 341 ( yesterday : 338)

: 338) Total number of tests: 24,806 ( yesterday : 23,987)

: 23,987) Total number of recoveries: 310 ( yesterday : 307)

: 307) Total number of confirmed cases February 27 through March 12: 40 ( yesterday : 37 ) students living on-campus: 13 (no change) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 13 (no change) employees working on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus learning remotely: 14 ( yesterday : 11 ) employees working remotely: 0 (no change)

) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 7 ( yesterday : 8)

: 8) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 11 ( yesterday : 12)

: 12) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 11 ( yesterday : 6)

: 6) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 20 ( yesterday : 19)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 7 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday) No report yet today.

Total # of positive cases: (yesterday: 1,686,478)

Total # of deaths : (yesterday: 39,093)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:40 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 29,078,898 (yesterday: 29,021,686)

Total # of deaths: 527,341 (yesterday: 525,399)

Worldwide: (as of 2:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 117,395,870 (yesterday: 117,021,144)

Total # of deaths: 2,605,194 (yesterday: 2,597,052)

Total # of recoveries: 66,500,182 (yesterday: 66,258,484)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 198 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

