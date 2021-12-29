OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County received a shipment of KN95 face masks from New York state this week. The county’s Emergency Management Office is currently distributing the masks to local agencies and municipalities.

More information about where residents can pick them up will be available in the coming days.

At this time, Oswego County has not received the at-home rapid test kits for COVID-19. When the test kits arrive, the county will announce a distribution plan for them as well.

The Oswego County Health Department continues its heightened schedule of COVID-19 reporting on testing, new cases and positivity rates.

This report reflects data collected on Tuesday, Dec. 28:

Number of people tested: 830

Number of new positive cases: 221

Positivity percentage: 26.63%

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able. Get a booster if you are eligible.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours and staffing will be limited due to the New Year holiday. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

