OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues its heightened schedule of COVID-19 reporting due to changes in virus activity.

Following a review of state and local reporting systems, the report now distinguishes between positive test results from at-home testing and those from labs or medical providers to report the percentage of lab/provider positive cases.

The following data was collected on Wednesday, Jan. 19:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,066

Number of lab/provider positive results: 271

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 25.42%

Number of at-home positive test results: 60

Residents who test positive with an at-home COVID-19 test are encouraged to report the results by following the directions at https://treasurerforms.oswegocounty.com/Forms/Report-Positive-COVID-Lab-Tests. Individuals reporting results can also obtain isolation and quarantine documentation for schools and employers.

Test results from doctor’s offices, clinics, pharmacies and other medical settings do not need to be self-reported, but if an individual requires immediate isolation orders they can request paperwork on the portal under the “Report a Positive Laboratory Test” option.

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able. Get a booster if you are eligible.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

