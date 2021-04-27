OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 156 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 27 new cases

Thursday: 24 new cases

Friday: 24 new cases

Saturday: 19 new cases

Sunday: 9 new cases

Monday: 13 new cases

Today: 40 new cases

“Although nearly 40% of our residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the seven-day accumulated positive case counts are at the lowest point in the last six weeks, we continue to fluctuate between the CDC’s ‘high’ and ‘significant’ community transmission levels,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “In addition, today’s new case count is 40, the highest in the last five weeks. These things show us that, while we’ve made some progress, we need to keep working on reducing transmission in our communities.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his weekly video. Today he discussed vaccination, employment and the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

He urged residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine to do so, and if anyone has any concerns with the vaccine to talk to their health care provider or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline. He also thanked all the volunteers and the county’s community partners who have helped in the vaccination effort.

“Getting our residents vaccinated is a team effort,” Weatherup said.

The health department will offer a series of short clinics at its office on Bunner Street in Oswego. Those who get vaccinated at these clinics should anticipate returning 28 days later to get the second dose (Moderna vaccine.)

Tomorrow, April 28, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Register here.

Monday, May 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. Register here.

Wednesday, May 5, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Register here.

The county is working with school districts to gauge families’ interest in vaccinating their 16 and 17 year olds, as the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those aged 16 and over. They are also surveying their interest in vaccinating children aged 12 to 15. Weatherup said Pfizer is currently seeking approval from the FDA to vaccinate that age group as well.

“The survey is ongoing, however, we’ve received interest from the families of approximately 1,500 students so far,” Weatherup said.

Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg said everyone must be proactive and responsible in preventing the spread of the virus while we wait for herd immunity. She said the best way to do this is to vaccinate those who are eligible and limit social gatherings among those who are not yet vaccinated, wear a mask in public, continue to social distance and frequently wash your hands.

Weatherup also discussed employment. Elizabeth Barone-Kapuscinski, senior employment specialist with Oswego County Workforce New York, joined the video to talk about an upcoming job fair as well as programs and services available for employers and job-seekers.

Young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 are invited to apply for the Summer Youth Employment program. The program runs July 12 to August 20 at various worksites in the county based off interest and where they live. Applications can be found here. Paper applications are available at their office, located at 200 N. 2nd St. in Fulton. Questions may be directed to 315-591-9000 or email [email protected].

There will be a job fair on Wednesday, May 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no registration required to attend.

For more information about Oswego County Workforce New York, visit their website here.

Weatherup also said the U.S. Small Business Administration will begin accepting registrations for the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund Friday, April 30. The program will provide direct relief funds to restaurants and other hard-hit food establishments that have experienced economic distress and significant operational losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will open Monday, May 3. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

Oswego County updates:

There will be a rabies clinic on May 5. More information is available here.

The burn ban remains in effect until May 14.

New York news, according to a state press release.

Spectator capacity at large-scale outdoor event venues, including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts and entertainment, will increase from 20% to 33% beginning May 19. This increase will coincide with the previously announced increase in large-scale indoor event venue capacity. Social distancing, masks, health screenings and all other State health and safety protocols remain in effect.

Gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City will increase from 33% to 50% capacity beginning May 15.

Casinos and gaming facilities will increase from 25% to 50% capacity beginning May 15.

Offices will increase from 50% to 75% capacity beginning May 15.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 46,579 (April 20: 44,494)

Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 37,025 (April 20: 33,860)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.4% (April 20: 1.8%)

Total # of active cases: 212 (April 20: 214)

Total # of positive cases: 7,626 (April 20: 7,470)

Total # of recoveries: 7,324 (April 20: 7,166)

Total # tests: 197,928 (April 20: 191,919)

Total # of negative results: 187,764 (April 20: 181,909)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 506 (April 20: 483)

Total # of deaths: 90 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell,

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

201-250 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Mexico

301-350 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:25 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 29 (April 20: 18)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 522 (April 20: 485)

Total number of tests: 51,289 (April 20: 47,546) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 493 (April 20: 467)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 11 (April 20: 7)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 10 (April 20: 10)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 12 (April 20: 7)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 17 (April 20: 7)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of April 25 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,021,407 (April 20: 1,993,190)

Total # of deaths : 41,875 (April 20: 41,575)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 32,138,904 (April 20: 31,753,960)

Total # of deaths: 572,850 (April 20: 567,966)

Worldwide: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 148,062,658 (April 20: 142,304,499)

Total # of deaths: 3,124,700 (April 20: 3,034,321)

Total # of recoveries: 85,727,845 (April 20: 81,492,370)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 217 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...