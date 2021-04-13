Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: April 7 – April 13

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 174 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 24 new cases

Thursday: 31 new cases

Friday: 21 new cases

Saturday: 25 new cases

Sunday: 14 new cases

Monday: 23 new cases

Today: 36 new cases

“There are 36 new positive cases today,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This is the second highest new daily case count we’ve seen in the last two months. We must do better if we want to avoid the increasing trends that are taking place elsewhere in the state and across the country.”

He reminded eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

“Remember that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both two-shot series, so you must keep both appointments to get fully vaccinated,” Huang said. “I also encourage people to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask; Watch your distance; and Wash your hands frequently. These are the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”

The Oswego County Health Department cancelled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled at SUNY Oswego today “out of an abundance of caution” following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration on the use of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information can be found here.

Oswego County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his weekly video. In today’s update, he addressed the recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. More information about this recommendation can be found here.

“Although the FDA said the disorder appears to be extremely rare, Oswego County is following the lead of those agencies and the [New York] State Department of Health to pause the use of this vaccine also,” Weatherup said. “We have not been made aware of any cases of blood clots or any serious reactions after the county health department’s administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We will continue to monitor the Moderna vaccine and have scheduled our next vaccination clinic for this Saturday, April 17 at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.”

The link to register for this vaccine clinic can be found here.

He said with the recent opening of eligibility to those aged 16+ and the pause of the J&J vaccine, clinics are likely to fill up quickly.

Weatherup also said although the number of residents vaccinated have been increasing, the number of COVID-19 cases have not been decreasing as the health department would expect, and urged residents to continue to follow practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenberg said in general, those who get vaccinated should plan to eat before their shot, keep hydrated and dress in layer clothing in case they get overheated.

Other county updates:

There will be a virtual career summit for Oswego County students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow via Zoom.

Friends of Camp Hollis opened its first 5k run/walk event which will be held virtually throughout the month of May.

The NYS burn ban remains in effect until May 14. Last Thursday there was a fire in Constantia that quickly escalated. More information can be found here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 40,693 (April 6: 37,092)

Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 30,098 (April 6: 25,486)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.7% (April 6: 2%)

Total # of active cases: 213 (April 6: 197)

Total # of positive cases: 7,316 (April 6: 7,142)

Total # of recoveries: 7,013 (April 6: 6,855)

Total # tests: 185,926 (April 6: 179,904)

Total # of negative results: 176,084 (April 6: 170,228)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 499 (April 6: 470)

Total # of deaths: 90 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

201-250 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia

301-350 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:05 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 25 (April 6: 29)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 461 (April 6: 432)

Total number of tests: 43,674 (April 6: 39,817) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 436 (April 6: 403)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 6 (April 6: 14)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 12 (April 6: 16)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 15 (April 6: 30)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 12 (April 6: 13)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of April 12 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,951,359 (April 6: 1,902,751)

Total # of deaths : 41,257 (April 6: 40,861)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 31,297,614 (April 6: 30,799,376)

Total # of deaths: 562,937 (April 6: 555,792)

Worldwide: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 137,016,681 (April 6: 132,023,888)

Total # of deaths: 2,951,145 (April 6: 2,864,509)

Total # of recoveries: 78,044,653 (April 6: 74,985,433)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 211 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

