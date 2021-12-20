OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 690 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one more COVID-19 related death has been reported.

“Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this person.”

According to Huang, COVID-19 activity is still high in Oswego County as we remain in a post-Thanksgiving surge of positive cases.

“Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, is surging in nearby Tompkins County, and people will gather together more often for the upcoming holidays,” Huang said. “All of this could dangerously strain local health care systems and first response capacities again.”

According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 27 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Please note that new hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

The age distribution of these 27 new patients is: 3.7% aged 0 to 18 years; 25.93% aged 19 to 45 years; 51.85% aged 46 to 64 years; and 18.52% aged 65 years and above.

“At the beginning of the pandemic and the 2020 holiday season, we worked together as a community to successfully flatten the curve and protect our health care system and first response capacity,” Huang said. “We are at this critical time again, with post-Christmas and post-New Year’s Eve surges possible. To limit these post-holiday surges and reduce stress on our health care system and first response capacity, please get fully vaccinated if you are eligible for the vaccine and get the booster dose if you have finished the primary vaccine series. In addition, wear masks, stay home when you feel sick, wash your hands frequently and follow quarantine and isolation recommendations. As you plan your holiday events and gatherings, please do your part to ensure that our seniors and other vulnerable individuals are protected.”

The Oswego County Health Department usually holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Please note that clinics will not be scheduled this Wednesday, Dec. 22 or next Wednesday, Dec. 29 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from now until the end of the year. Please note that the hotline will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.

“The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline continues to see a high volume of calls,” said Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “From Nov. 1 to Dec. 13, we received nearly 3,000 calls. Hotline staff continue to be available to answer questions, schedule vaccination appointments for health department clinics and send out isolation and quarantine paperwork. Please be aware that some calls take longer than others, so at times you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.”

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 11.9% (December 13: 10.9%)

Total # of active cases: 1,193 (December 13: 887)

Total # of positive cases: 16,870 (December 13: 16,180)

Total # of recoveries: 15,543 (December 13: 15,160)

Total # tests: 347,970 (December 13: 342,169)

Total # of negative results: 326,042 (December 13: 321,001)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 2,870 (December 13: 2,266)

Total # of deaths: 139 (December 13: 138)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map was last updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Orwell

101-150 confirmed cases: Amboy, Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Williamstown

251-300 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

351-400 confirmed cases: New Haven

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of December 18)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,963,585 (December 13: 2,835,295)

Total # of deaths : 47,613 (December 13: 47,183) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. CDC report – 60,253 (December 13: 59,990 ) . This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 51,016,871 (December 13: 50,029,005)

Total # of deaths: 807,396 (December 13: 797,981)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 492,759,154 (December 13: 481,928,604)

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 275,288,792 (December 13: 270,604,255)

Total # of deaths: 5,359,185 (December 13: 5,310,477)

